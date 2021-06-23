Microsoft previews Designed for Xbox Displays

Microsoft Corp. this week previewed Designed for Xbox Displays, gaming monitors from licensed partners that will support technology included in the Xbox Series X|S.

Designed for Xbox Displays will support HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate and HDR. Displays to include the Designed for Xbox designation include the Philips Momentum 559M1RYV 55-inch, ASUS Strix Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XG43UQ 43-inch, and the Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV 28-inch.

In addition, the Designed for Xbox program will relay to HDMI cables that support 4K at 120Hz fidelity, including the Cable Matters Active HDMI Fiber Optic Cable.