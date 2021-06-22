PSN PS4 Games Under $15 Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 4 and the PS Vita at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include SOULCALIBUR VI, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Far Cry Primal, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Edition, Descenders, Tales of Beseria, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, and Puyo Puyo Champions.

The sale ends June 23.