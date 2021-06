Sega Corp. this week released Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 includes 18 arcade style sporting events from 100m Hurdles, Boxing, Baseball, Tennis, Baseball, Rugby Sevens, Judo, Basketball, BMX, and Table Tennis.

Each game includes online co-op functionality for 2-8 users.

The final game includes an avatar creation system.

It sells at $39.99.