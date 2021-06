Microsoft Corp.’s this week is holding the Ubisoft Forward Sale for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Xbox 360.

The sale discounts select titles at up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, Zombi, Just Dance 2021, and Child of Light.

The sale ends June 28.