Scarlet Nexus to battle PS5, Xbox, PC this week

Bandai Namco Games America Inc. week will release Scarlet Nexus Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Developed by Bandai Namco Studios, Scarlet Nexus is a new RPG franchise from members of the Tales of series.

In the title, users can utilize psycho-kinesis to manipulate objects and attack enemies.

The final game is said to include a streamlined combat system and fast-paced action.

Scarlet Nexus will utilize Smart Delivery for optimization across the Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

It will be sold June 24.