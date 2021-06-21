PSN PS5, PS4 Double Discount Sale to conclude

June 21, 2021

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $20 for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles by up to 60 percent for PS Plus members and up to 30 percent for non PS Plus members.

Discounted titles include Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition, PGA Tour 2K21, Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle, Resident Evil Triple Pack, Super Bomberman R, and Valkyria Chronicles 4.

The sale concludes June 23.


