Nintendo eShop Nintendo Switch Digital Game Sale to conclude

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Nintendo Switch Digital Game Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select Nintendo Switch digital titles.

Discounted titles include Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Xenoblade Chronciles Definitive Edition, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, DOOM Eternal, Hades, Octopath Traveler, Immortals Fenyx Rising, NBA 2K21, SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy, Mortal Kombat 11, and Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle..

The sale will end June 21.