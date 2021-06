Microsoft Corp. this month said it will release Dungeon & Dragons: Dark Alliance to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Dungeon & Dragons: Dark Alliance is a third-person action RPG that includes online co-op functionality for up to four players.

The final game will include four customizable heroes, skill unlocks, gear, and cross-generation multiplayer functionality.

It will be sold June 21.