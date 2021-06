Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding a new ‘game sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles and accessories in a limited promotion.

Advertised titles include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Marvel’s Avengers, Watch Dogs Legion, Hitman 3, Control, Turtle Beach – Recon 200 Amplified Gaming.

The sale ends June 20 11:59PM CT.