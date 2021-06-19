PS4 No. 4; Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection No. 6 in Japan sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 4 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.
Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 1,185 units between June 7 and June 13 to rank at No. 4 in overall hardware sales.
It sold 2,725 units to rank at No. 3 the week prior.
Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection sold 12,210 units to rank at No. 6 for the week.
Sony in Apr. said Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q4 revenue of $6.24 billion. It held an operating profit of $312 million for the quarter.
PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 61.4 million units in Q4.
PS Plus members totaled 47.6 million.