Metro Exodus Complete Edition drops to PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Deep Silver and 4A Games this week released Metro Exodus Complete Edition to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S.

Metro Exodus Complete Edition includes 4K/60FPS resolution and frame rate fidelity, ray traced global illumination, and ray traced emissive lighting.

In addition, the title includes 3D audio and haptic feedback for the PS5, and reduced controller latency for the Xbox.

Metro Exodus Complete Edition is a first-person shooter that includes DLC The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story.