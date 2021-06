Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude Deals Unlocked Sale which discounts games, accessories, and gaming PCs.

Through June 17, customers can save 55 percent on more than 500 digital games, 60 percent on select PC digital games, up to 25 percent on select gaming accessories and purchase gaming PCs starting from $699 at the Microsoft Store.

Finally, customers can purchase the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month subscription for $1.