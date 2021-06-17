Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 4 deploys

Activision Blizzard Inc. this week released Season 4 content to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Season 4 free content includes four new multiplayer maps, five new weapons, a new scorestreak, and new Zombies and Warzone content.

In addition, Season 4 includes a new Battle Pass, three new operators, new prestige levels, and new challenges in multiplayer and Zombies.

Set in the early ’80s, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops. The title includes a single-player campaign, cross-platform and cross-generation online multiplayer functionality, and free post-launch content including multiplayer maps and modes.

The final game includes Zombies co-op functionality.