Amazon holds B2G1 PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch June sale

Amazon.com Inc. this week began holding a Buy 2 Get 1 Free Game Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a new retail initiative.

This week, customers who purchase two select video games will receive a third at no additional cost.

Eligible titles include Resident Evil Village, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Judgment, Hades, Minecraft Dungeons, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Outriders, Hitman 3, Super Bomberman R, The Nioh Collection, R-Type Final 2, Balan Wonderworld, and Godfall.