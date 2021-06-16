Nintendo Switch No. 1 console in May 2021

NPD Group Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 console at U.S. retail in May 2021.

For the month, the Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 console in both dollar and unit sales.

For the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, Nintendo recorded a $6.4 billion operating profit amid strong sales of the Nintendo Switch.

In Q4, Nintendo sold 4.73 million Nintendo Switch units and 28.83 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31. It has sold 84.6 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

It expects to sell 25.5 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 168.72 million units for the fiscal year, an increase of 37 percent from the year prior. Digital software sales increased to 49.6 percent of all software sales. It has sold 587.12 million Nintendo Switch software units to date.