NPD Group Inc. this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s New Pokémon Snap for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail domestic retail data.

NPD Group Inc. this month said New Pokémon Snap ranked as the No. 5 best-selling software based on dollar sales.

It ranked at No. 3 the month prior.

New Pokémon Snap is an all-new title inspired by the 1999 Nintendo 64 game Pokémon Snap.

In the title, users can photograph Pokémon in the wild and build a Photodex.