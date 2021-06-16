Halo Infinite Multiplayer Overview drops

Microsoft Corp. this week released the Multiplayer Overview preview for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The trailer previews new multiplayer components including the Razorback vehicle that can store equipment, vehicles dropped by Pelicans, weapon pods, customization options, one-time Battle Pass purchase and no loot box policy.

The release will include the Halo Infinite Epic Campaign the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Free-to-Play components.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

The title will include the Master Chief in a battle against a ruthless foe.

The multiplayer component support 120 frames-per-second graphics fidelity.