Microsoft Corp. this week said Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox Series X|S will hold 60FPS graphics fidelity.

The title will hold 4K/60FPS graphics for Xbox Series X and 1080p/60FPS fidelity for Xbox Series S.

Forza Horizon 5 will be set in Mexico and include a new campaign mode to explore the region.

The final game will include authentic artwork and locations, including the Grand Caldera Volcano and Guanjuato.

It will be released Nov. 9.