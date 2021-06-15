Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Nintendo Switch DLC previewed

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week announced DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity for the Nintendo Switch.

Wave 1 – Pulse of the Ancients will include the Battle-Tested Guardian character, new weapon types, Apocalyptic Difficulty Level, new challenges, and new enemies. It will be sold June 18.

Wave 2 – Guardian of Remembrance will include new character vignettes, new stages, expanded roster, and new battle skills. It will be sold in Nov.

Both will be sold at $19.99 each.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is an action title set 100 years prior to the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The final game contains a robust story that details the events of the Great Calamity and include two-player local co-op functionality.