Cruis’n Blast to drift Nintendo Switch

June 15, 2021

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week announced Cruis’n Blast for the Nintendo Switch.

Cruis’n Blast is an arcade racer that will include nearly 30 tracks, 23 custom rides, and four player online multiplayer functionality.

It will be sold this fall.


