Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp to battle Nintendo Switch

BETASE3NEWSNINTENDO SWITCHVIDEO

Written by:

June 15, 2021

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week announced Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp for the Nintendo Switch.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will include Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising.

It will be sold Dec. 3.


Previous Story:
Shin Megami Tensei V to summon Nintendo Switch in Nov.

Comments are closed.