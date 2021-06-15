Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp to battle Nintendo Switch

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
June 15, 2021
Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week announced Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp for the Nintendo Switch.
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will include Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising.
It will be sold Dec. 3.
