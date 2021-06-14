PSN PS5, PS4 Indies Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Indies Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles by up to 75 percent for PS Plus members and up to 30 percent for non PS Plus members.

Discounted titles include Oddworld: Soulstorm, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Crysis Remastered, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Dead Cells, The Pathless, Star Wars Racer, Overcooked: Gourmet Edition, and RiME.

The sale concludes June 18.