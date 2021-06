Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said it will release the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin demo for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch June 25.

The demo will include save transfer functionality to the final game.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a story-based role-playing game that will include iconic monsters from the Monster Hunter series.

The Deluxe Edition will include the base game, layered armor, and added outfits.

It will be sold July 9.