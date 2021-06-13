Target holds B2G1 Free PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch June Sale

NINTENDO SWITCHPLAYSTATION 4PLAYSTATION 5RETAILXBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

June 13, 2021

Target Corp. this week is holding a ‘Buy 2 Get 1 Free‘ Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Advertised titles include Resident Evil Village, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, MLB The Show 21, FIFA 21, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Immortals Fenyx Rising, NBA 2K21, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman 3, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

The sale is valid until June 20.


Previous Story:
Forza Horizon 5 to drift Xbox in Nov.
Next Story:
Guardians of the Galaxy to trek PS5, Xbox, PC in Oct.

Comments are closed.