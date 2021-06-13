Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes to trek Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft Corp. this week announced Rabbit & Bear Studios’ Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes for Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One will be included in the Xbox Game Pass service in 2023.

In addition, Eiyuden Chronicle Rising, an action RPG set in the same world, will be released in 2022 and will be included in Xbox Game Pass.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a turn-based strategy RPG to be developed by Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I & II) and Junko Kawano (Suikoden I & IV). It will include a six-character battle system, 2D sprites in 3D backgrounds, and more than 100 characters.