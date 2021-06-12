Rainbow Six Extraction to deploy in Sept.

June 12, 2021

Ubisoft Inc. this week said it will release Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the PC Sept. 16.

Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, is a new three-player tactical co-op first-person shooter in which users fend off infected human hosts.

The title will include 12 procedurally generation maps, new gear, new abilities, and 18 Rainbow Six operators.

The final game will include cross-play and cross-save support.


