Ubisoft Inc. this week said it will release Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a strategy title in which Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, and Rabbid Luigi must explore the galaxy and rescue Sparks.

The final game will include a roster of nine and all new bosses.

It will be sold in 2022.