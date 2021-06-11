Outriders No. 1 Xbox digital title at launch

Microsoft Corp. this week said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Outriders for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One ranked as the No. 1 Xbox digital title at launch.

In addition, the title as a top 10 Xbox digital title for the month of Apr.

It is currently part of the Xbox Game Pass library.

Square Enix said Outriders has held 3.5 million players since launch.

Outriders is a third-person RPG shooter that includes co-op for up to three players.

In addition, the title supports cross-play with other platforms.