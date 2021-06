Apple Inc. this week said macOS Monterey and iOS 15 will include game capture functionality using controllers by Sony Corp. and Microsoft Corp.

The company said the press of the share button on the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller or the Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller will allow users to save a video clip of up to 15 seconds of gameplay.

macOS Big Sure and iOS 14 support both controllers.

Apple sells the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller at the Apple Store online division.