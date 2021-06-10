Elden Ring to trek PS5, Xbox, PC Jan. 2022

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. this week said it will release Elden Ring for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the PC Jan. 21, 2022.

Developed by FromSoftware and produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Elden Ring is an action RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls) and George R. R. Martin (A Song of Ice and Fire).

The title will include third-person melee combat against foes small and large.

The Gameplay Trailer previews weapons and magic-based battles in a medieval setting.