Kojima Productions this week said it will release Death Stranding Director’s Cut to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5.

The developer said the title will be expanded and remastered.

Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding is an action survival game in which Sam Bridges must brave a world transformed by the mysterious Death Stranding.

The final game includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner.