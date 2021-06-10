Darkest Dungeon drops to Xbox Game Pass

June 10, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released Darkest Dungeon to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Darkest Dungeon is a roguelike turn-based PRG in which the user must recruit, train, and lead a team to battle monsters.


