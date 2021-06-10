Darkest Dungeon drops to Xbox Game Pass

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
June 10, 2021
Microsoft Corp. this week released Darkest Dungeon to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.
Darkest Dungeon is a roguelike turn-based PRG in which the user must recruit, train, and lead a team to battle monsters.
