Battlefield 2042 to deploy in Oct.

EA Inc. this week said Battlefield 2042 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the PC will be sold Oct. 22.

The multiplayer title will include up to 128 player count per match, Conquest and Breakthrough modes, and large-scale battles with dynamic weather, environmental hazards and world events.

New mode Hazard Zone is a high-stakes, squad-based game type.

A total of 10 Specialists from Assault to Support can be customized with a unique Specialty and Trait. New loadout items include a wingsuit.

Final locations include South Korea, Singapore, India, Egypt, Qatar, and Antarctica.

EA Play members and pre-order customers will receive access to the Open Beta.

The PS4, Xbox One, and PC SKUs will sell at $59.99, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S SKUs will sell at $69.99. The Gold Edition will sell at $89.99 PC or $99.99 console, and the Ultimate Edition will sell at $109.99 PC or $119.99 console.