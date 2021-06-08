Resident Evil Village No. 5 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil Village for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the PC ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.
For the week ending June 5, Resident Evil Village ranked as the No. 5 title in the All Formats Chart.
It ranked at No. 4 the week prior.
Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.
Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.
Combat includes firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.
Finally, Resident Evil Village includes Resident Evil: Re:Verse, a new online multiplayer deathmatch title for 4-6 players.