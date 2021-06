Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Ubisoft Summer Savings at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch.

Discounted titles include Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered, MONOPOLY for Nintendo Switch, Rayman Legends Definitive Edition, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Trials Rising, Valiant Hearts: The Great War, and Wheel of Fortune.

The sale is valid until June 14.