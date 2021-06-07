Backbone to drop to Xbox Game Pass this week

June 7, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Backbone to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Developed by EggNut, Backbone is a detective RPG in which the user collects evidence and explores a dystopian Vancouver, BC inhabited by animals.

It will be released June 8.


