Apple previews iOS 15, iCloud+, macOS Monterey at WWDC

Apple Inc. this week previewed new software updates at its annual WWDC event.

New features in iOS 15 include FaceTime calls with Spatial Audio, Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum Sound, new Grid View and Portrait Mode for group calls, and the option for Android and Windows users to join FaceTime calls via their browser.

The new SharePlay function in iOS 15 will allow users to listen to music or watch video content together. Apps to utilize the feature include Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and Paramount+.

Notifications in iOS 15 can be set to be delivered at certain times, and users can utilize Focus for custom Personal, Work or Sleep profiles that will display only certain notifications and apps.

A new feature called Live Notes will allow users to copy and paste text from images. In addition, photos and phone numbers can be dialed directly from the image via a shortcut menu.

Maps will include new elevation, new road colors and labels, new nighttime mode, turn lanes, medians, bus and taxi lanes in navigation, and rendered interchanges.

Wallet in iOS 15 will be able to capture and hold ID cards including Driver’s License and state ID cards. Apple said the TSA will utilize Wallet ID functionality.

iPadOS 15 will add new Widgets on the Home Screen, App Library and Quick Note, which allows users to swipe from the corner to add a new note that will pin to the supported app.

iCloud+ is a new premium cloud service that will offer additional security measures including iCloud Private Relay to mask browsing, Hide My Email to create dummy emails for signups and transactions, and HomeKit Secure Video to view encrypted security camera video.

The next version of macOS, Monterey, will include new SharePlay, Focus, and Quick Note features, in addition to Universal Control for cursor control between macOS and iPad OS to drag and drop files between operating systems.

Finally, Safari will include new Tab Groups and a streamlined tab bar. The iOS 15 version will include a new tab Grid View and tab swipe options.