Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch June game sale

NINTENDO SWITCHPLAYSTATION 4PLAYSTATION 5RETAILXBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

June 6, 2021

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding a new ‘game sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles in a limited promotion.

Advertised titles include Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, NBA 2K21, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Demon’s Souls, Persona 5 Strikers, FIFA 21, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, The Nioh Collection, and Hitman 3.


Previous Story:
PSN PS5, PS4 Days of Play Sale to conclude

Comments are closed.