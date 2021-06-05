PS5 No. 2; Resident Evil Village No. 17 in Japan sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the No. 2 top-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the PS5 sold 39,324 units to rank as the No. 2 hardware between May 24 to May 30.

For the week, the PS5 sold 33,566 units and the PS5 Digital Edition sold 5,758 units.

It sold 16,264 units the week prior.

Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil Village PS5 SKU sold 3,695 units to rank at No. 17 for the week.

Sony in Q4 sold 3.3 million PS5 units. It has sold 7.8 million units to date.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q4 revenue of $6.24 billion. It held an operating profit of $312 million for the quarter.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 61.4 million units in Q4.

PS Plus members totaled 47.6 million.