Watch Dogs: Legion Update 4.5 drops

Ubisoft Inc. this week released Update 4.5 to Watch Dogs: Legion for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Update 4.5 includes 60FPS performance mode for next-gen consoles, cross-family play for PlayStation and Xbox owners, a new reward track for Online Mode, and Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead – Alpha for PC.

In the Watch Dogs: Legion, the user can recruit characters and train them to become DedSec operatives including Enforcers, Infiltrators and Hackers.

Recruits have their own schedule and backstory, in addition to unlockable abilities.

Finally, users can team up in four-player co-op with shared progression.