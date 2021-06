NPD Group Inc. this month said Sony Corp.’s Returnal for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a best-selling video game product in Apr. at U.S. retail.

For the month, Returnal ranked as the No. 8 software title based on dollar sales.

Developed by Housemarque, Returnal is a third-person sci-fi shooter that includes procedural levels, alien enemies, multiple weapons, and defensive items.