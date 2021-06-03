Backbone to drop to Xbox Game Pass

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
June 3, 2021
Microsoft Corp. this week will release Backbone to Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Developed by EggNut, Backbone is a detective RPG in which the user collects evidence and explores a dystopian Vancouver, BC inhabited by animals.
It will be released June 8.
