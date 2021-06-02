The Wild at Heart drops to Xbox Game Pass

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
June 2, 2021
Microsoft Corp. this week will release The Wild at Heart to Xbox Game Pass for Cloud.
Developed by Moonlight Kids, The Wild at Heart is an adventure strategy title that includes creatures to command and puzzles to solve.
