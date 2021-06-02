Monster Hunter Rise No. 7 in Apr. U.S. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from the U.S.

For the month, Monster Hunter Rise ranked as the No. 7 software title based on dollar sales.

Monster Hunter Rise is an action RPG that includes the option to scale structures, connected combat areas with no load times, and co-op functionality for to four users.

The final game includes weapon and armor crafting and a canine companion option.

The title has shipped four million units to global retail.

The Monster Hunter franchise has sold 66 million units as of Dec. 31, 2020.