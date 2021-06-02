Far Cry 6 to battle PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC in Oct.

Ubisoft Inc. this month said it will release Far Cry 6 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC Oct. 7.

In Far Cry 6, a freedom fighter must liberate his homeland of Yara from the reign of President Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito) and his army.

The final game will include single-player and two-player campaign co-op functionality.

Customers who purchase the current-generation version will receive an upgrade to next-generation console versions at no additional cost.