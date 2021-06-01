PS Plus PS5, PS4 PSN June 2021 games deploy

Sony Corp. this week released PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for June 2021 include Operation: Tango (PS5), Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4), and Star Wars Squadrons (PS4).

Operation: Tango and Star Wars Squadrons will be available between June 1 to July 5.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will be available from June 1 to Aug. 2.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.