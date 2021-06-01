Nvidia to drop GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

Nvidia Inc. this week announced the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will include 273 Tensor-TFLOPS for DLSS, 67 RT-TFLOPS for ray tracing, and 12GB of GDDR6X memory. It will be sold June 3 at $1199.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will include 174 Tensor-FLOPS, 42 RT-TFLOPS, and 8GB G6X memory. It will be sold June 10 at $599.

Finally, Nvidia DLSS support will deploy to select game titles including DOOM Eternal, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rainbow Six Siege, Icarus, LEGO Builder’s Journey, DYING : 1983, The Ascent, and The Persistence.