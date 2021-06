Capcom Co., Ltd. this week released Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection is a reboot of Ghosts ‘n Goblins and includes new weapons and new two-player local co-op functionality.

The final game includes three difficulty modes and the Page mode to respawn with unlimited lives.

It sells at $29.99.