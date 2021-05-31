MLB The Show 21 No. 1 in Apr. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC’s MLB The Show 21 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and the Xbox One ranked as the top-selling video game product in Apr. at U.S. retail.

For the month, MLB The Show 21 ranked as the No. 1 software title in dollar sales.

MLB The Show 21 the Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty modes, revamped Franchise and March to October modes, and online cross-platform and cross-generation play between PlayStation and Xbox owners.

The final game includes online local and online multiplayer functionality for up to four users.