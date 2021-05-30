Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch Memorial Day Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding a new ‘Memorial Day Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles in a limited promotion.

Advertised titles include MLB The Show 21, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Persona 5 Strikers, NBA 2K21, Ghost of Tsushima, Demon’s Souls, Watch Dogs Legion, PGA Tour 2K21, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, and Judgement.

The sale will conclude May 31.